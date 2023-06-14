Williamsport, Pa. — Charles J. Dincher, 83, formerly of Maynard Street in Williamsport and a resident in Finksburg, Md., passed away in Maryland on May 13, 2023.

He was born in South Williamsport on Dec. 3, 1939, a son of Joseph F. and Bernice (Garvey) Dincher.

Charles started his career in food service as a regional food service manager, became a self-employed caterer and owner of a Postal retail store for 11 years. He served in the U.S. Navy from Sept. of 1959 until Sept. of 1965.

His wife of 49 years, the former Maureen Ann Dolan, died Oct. 13, 2012.

Surviving are his son, Patrick C. Dincher, with whom he lived in the family home; and grandchildren, Evan Dincher and Carly Dincher.

In addition to his parents and wife; a son, Daniel A. Dincher; siblings, Susanna M. Mahonski, Bernice L. Dincher, William Dincher, Theresa Danneker, and Anna M. Dincher all preceded him in death.

Charles enjoyed the outdoors as an avid fly fisherman and hunter, and he loved the sport of baseball which he played on Maynard Street leagues as a youngster. He was a fantastic Dad and Grandfather and always took care of us.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2023 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, with the Rev. David W. Bechtel officiating followed by burial at Wildwood Cemetery.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.

