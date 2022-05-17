Cogan Station -- Charles H. Shannon, Jr., 88, of Cogan Station passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the Gatehouse. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Delores J. Shannon. Together they spent 47 blissful years before her passing on October 18, 2019.

Born October 26, 1933 in Mifflinburg he was a son of the late Charles H. Sr. and Gladys (Bowersox) Shannon.

He was a 1952 graduate of Cornwall High School and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Charles was a member of the American Legion Post 104, Montoursville. He worked at Sylvania, where he met his wife. After Sylvania, he worked for General Cable until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, all while spending time with his wife. Delores was truly the love of his life, together they enjoyed taking spontaneous trips across the United States and back, spending days fishing on a lake or stream, or sipping coffee while watching wildlife in their back yard. Wherever they were or whatever they were doing, they were happiest while being together. Charles loved to fly, enjoyed gambling at casinos, and driving on backroads.

Surviving are three children, Victor M. Shannon (Gracie) of California, Cindy DeWitt (Randy) and Charlotte Downey all of Indiana; two step-sons, Dennis Davenport of Williamsport and Richard Davenport of Camp Hill; numerous grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Denise Davenport. Two brothers, John and William, and a sister, Eileen.

A graveside service to honor Charles’ life will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 27 at Montoursville Cemetery, 1401 Broad Street, Montoursville.

Memorial donations in Charles’ name may be made to Fairlawn Community Church of God, 353 Pleasant Hill Road, Cogan Station PA 17728 or American Legion Post 104, 1312 Broad St, Montoursville, PA 17754.

