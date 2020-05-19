Jersey Shore -- Charles Henry Brion passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Born in Jersey Shore on November 12, 1940, he was the son of the late Charles B. and Helen M. (Ulmer) Brion.

Charles was a Heavy Equipment Operator working for many different construction businesses in the area. He was employed by James P. Webb, Hyde Excavating, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Interstate Amesite, Jack Speaker Excavating, George E. Logue, Charles Construction, Stryker Trucking and Excavating, Capital Coach, Charles Breon Sawmill and Gary’s Motor Mart, Charles was a hard worker and very much enjoyed his jobs. He loved farming and working on antique tractors in spare time. He also enjoyed hunting.

Charles is survived by two sons, Chuck Brion, (Norma) of Jersey Shore, Kelly Brion, of Virginia; two daughters Tammy Andrus (Glen) of Lock Haven, Amy Kirkessner (Randy), of York and McKee “Birdie” Cowen, of North Carolina; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Dale A. Brion (Barbara) of Florida and a sister Kay Fetzer (Wayne) of Pine Creek.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Joey, a brother, Fred and two sisters, Shirley Zinck and Nancy Zinck.

A viewing for Charles will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at Rearick Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny Street, Jersey Shore.

Burial will follow at Twin Hills Memorial Park, 3333 Lycoming Mall Dr, Montoursville, PA 17754. Pastor Jeff Pennycoff will be officiating the service.

Due to present circumstances, the public will be allowed to pay their respects to the family in group turns of 25. Please remember that masks are required.

Please share your memories and condolences with his family at www.rearickcarpenter.com.