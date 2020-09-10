Williamsport -- Charles G. Whitehead, III, 79, of Williamsport passed away peacefully Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Surviving is his loving wife of 57 years, Joan A. (Pawlak) Whitehead, whom he married on November 9, 1963.

Born March 28, 1941 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Charles G, II and June S. (Stopper) Whitehead.

Chuck graduated in the top of his class from Williamsport High School in 1959. He then attended Villanova University, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and went on to earn his MBA from Bucknell University. A true Villanova graduate, Chuck was a devoted basketball fan and enjoyed watching the Wildcats earn three national championships. He worked as a Life, Health and Finance specialist in the insurance industry for over 50 years.

From an early age, Chuck was an avid outdoorsman. He could be found roaming the hills above his home on Grampian Boulevard with friends or enjoying countless hours hunting and fishing with his father. Chuck carried on that tradition with his son, Brett. He was respected as a 1st class fly tyer and fly fisherman among his peers. He enjoyed supporting many local fishing organizations. He always looked forward to the annual fly fishing trips out West with his wife and friends. Above all, Chuck treasured being called Poppie by his granddaughters and will be greatly missed.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Brett T. Whitehead (Kiersha) of Williamsport; two granddaughters, Alexis and Adara Whitehead; and two sisters, Mary Lou Whitehead and Patricia of Olney, Maryland.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan M. Whitehead and a son, Scott C. Whitehead.

Private services will be held at Wildwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chuck’s name may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport, PA 17701.

