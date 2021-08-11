McElhattan -- Charles F. Kauffman, Sr., 92, of Chatham Village, McElhattan passed away peacefully surrounded by his family into the hands of his Lord and Savior, Saturday, August 7, 2020 at the Williamsport Hospital.

He was born in Altoona on April 8, 1929 to Charles F. and Mary Wagner Kauffman.

Charles was a graduate of Girard College in Philadelphia. He was employed by the Hammermill Paper Company in Lock Haven where he worked in the office of quality control as an electrical instrumentation technician and retired in 1990 after 43 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War for four years. He had been a member of the Lock Haven First Baptist Church.

Charles was united in marriage to the former Roberta Smith who preceded him in death on April 27, 2010.

Survivors include one son; Charles F. Kauffman, Jr., two daughters; Karen (David) Sweeley and Patricia (William) Witmer, five grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Charles was preceded in death by his brother; George L. Kauffman and sister; Maude Kauffman Hart.

Private funeral services for Charles F. Kauffman, Sr. will be held at the convenience of the family in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Officiating will be Pastor Doug Packard of the First Baptist Church. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lock Haven First Baptist Church, 210 North Vesper St., Lock Haven, PA 17745.

