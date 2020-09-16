Linden -- Charles F. “Chuck” Thomas, II, 69, of Linden passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at AristaCare at Loyalsock.

Surviving is his loving companion and wife of 26 years, Janeane L. (Long) Thomas.

Born October 12, 1950 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Charles F. Sr. and Helen L. (Coleman) Thomas.

Chuck was a 1969 graduate of Williamsport High School. He retired from AVCO and owned and operated Thomas Powerwash and Pony Express Lube in Linden.

Chuck loved any time spent outdoors; whether it was fishing the local streams for trout, heading to New York salmon fishing with his buddies, or being in the woods surrounding his home during the hunting seasons. Above all else, he treasured time spent with his grandchildren, hiding Easter eggs, throwing balls with his little buddy Landen and creating memories as a beloved Pappy.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, John Giacomi (Lisa), of Williamsport; three grandchildren, Landen Giacomi, Makenna Farnsworth, and Nolan Nartatez; a sister, Sherry Menne (Marvin), of Cogan Station; brother, Ken (Catherine) Thomas, of Linden; and many loved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Nartatez.

A celebration of Chuck’s life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, September 19 at Fairlawn Community Church, 353 Pleasant Hill Road, Cogan Station, where mask wearing and adhering to social distancing guidelines are recommended. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at church.

Memorial contributions in Chuck’s name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 57 N. Franklin Street, Wilkes Barre, PA 18740.

Online condolences may be made on Chuck’s memorial page made at www.SandersMortuary.com.