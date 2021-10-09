Lock Haven -- Charles F. Chatham, Jr., German Road, Lock Haven passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at UPMC Haven Place, Lock Haven.

He was born in lock Haven On October 14, 1928 to Charles F. and Emma A. Caskey Chatham, Sr.

Charles was a 1946 graduate of the Lock Haven High School and had worked at the Hammermill Paper Company in the maintenance department as a pipe fitter. He had been a member of the Swissdale United Methodist Church, and was an avid outdoorsmen who loved to hunt and fish. Charles was united in marriage to the former Clara Helbley on August 4, 1956 who preceded him in death on October 10, 2013.

Survivors include two sons; Charles F. Chatham III and his husband Jim Kahler of Lock Haven, Steven (Kelly) Chatham of Lock Haven, one daughter; C. Jean (James) Heck of Ocala Florida, two grandchildren; Cassandra Chatham and Christopher Chatham, a sister; Betty Walizer of Lock Haven.

Memorial Services for Charles F. Chatham Jr. will be held Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 West Main St., Lock Haven. Officiating will be Pastor Jay Saldana of the Swissdale United Methodist Church, Swissdale. Interment will be in the Swissdale Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorials can be made in Charles’s name to Swissdale United Methodist Church.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

