Jersey Shore -- Charles E. Hensler, 91, of Jersey Shore died peacefully Friday, March 26, 2021.

Born April 4, 1929 in Williamsport, he was a son of the later Victor W. and Emma C. (Pepperman) Hensler.

Charles was employed by Ille Electrical for 31 years. When Ille closed he transferred to North Carolina and continued working as a parts foreman for an additional seven years before retiring back to Pennsylvania.

Charles was a member of the Jersey Shore VFW, Moose, and American Legion and was past Fire Chief of Larry’s Creek Fire Company.

A hardworking family man, Charles had a personality like no other. He adored his family - especially the youngest generation - but certainly entertained himself and others in his later years. When he felt like behaving, he enjoyed reading and tractor pulls, but if things got dull he would turn the TV to Jerry Springer and Maury to try and figure out who the baby daddy was. A comedian with a touch of a stubbornness, he often would make his daughters shake their heads when he referred to himself as a “chick magnet” who loved the challenge of chasing women.

Surviving are eight children who he proudly raised as a single father; Debbie Anonie of Lock Haven, Jeffery Hensler (Kathy) of Jersey Shore, Craig W. Hensler (Mary) of Elysburg, Diane Fleeger (Ronald) of Lock Haven, Stan Hensler (Shelly) of Williamsport, Neil Hensler of Williamsport, Arlene Tressler (Jeff) of Hollidaysburg, and Nicole Welshans (Lyle) of Jersey Shore; 24 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; a brother Earl Hensler of Linden; daughter in law, Lizz Paxson of N.Y. and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Hensler; grandson, Collin Welshans; twin great granddaughters, Hanna and Madalyn Frantz and a son in law, James Anonie.

A graveside service to honor the life of Charles will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 31 at Jersey Shore Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charles' name to: Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, c/o Development, 3908 Corey Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109 or Mooseheart, 155 S International Dr. Mooseheart, IL 60539.

Online condolences and a recording of Charles' graveside service can be found under his memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.