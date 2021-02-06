Muncy -- Charles E. Glidewell, 92, of Muncy died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Evangelical Hospital, Lewisburg.

Born April 30, 1928 in Hughesville, he was a son of the late Kenneth L. and Reta L. (Hill) Glidewell. He and his wife, the former Barbara A. Kiesinger, celebrated 66 years of marriage on September 5, 2020.

Charles was a graduate of Hughesville High School, Class of 1946, and served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed with the former Reynold’s Aluminum in Kentucky, Brodart, at both Williamsport and Montgomery locations, and retired from Data Paper, Muncy.

In his free time Charles enjoyed wood crafts, gardening, hunting, and family genealogy. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 35, Hughesville.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four sons, Gary E. (Bonnie) Glidewell of Muncy, Chris (Paige Kepner) Glidewell of Muncy, Charles M. (Sherry) Glidewell of Gales Ferry, Conn., and Michael S. (Cindy) Glidewell of York; five grandchildren, Jared (Emily) Glidewell, Scott (Aviva) Glidewell, Kara (Flint) Wimert, Mallory (Jesse) Toula, and Logan (Jeanne Signey) Glidewell; eight great-grandchildren, Max, Ian, Olivia, Audrey, Evan, Nora, Taliyah, and Ryker; and a niece, Karen McCarty.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Koch; and a brother, Kenneth Glidewell Jr.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.