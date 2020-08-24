Williamsport -- Charles E. George, Jr., 99, of Williamsport died peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Born March 9, 1921 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Charles E., Sr. and Ruth M. (Bernstine) George. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Jane L. (Smouse) on February 12, 2017 and a sister Phyllis Crossley.

Charlie was a 1939 graduate of Williamsport High School and he received a degree in secondary education from Lycoming College. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. Charlie was employed by AVCO for many years before his retirement in 1982.

Charlie was a member of the former St. Matthew Lutheran Church where he served on various committees and helped wherever he was needed. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a blood donor. He was a kind, compassionate, and fun loving man, who also enjoyed harassing his granddaughters anytime he could.

Surviving are a son, C. Steven George and wife Mary of Williamsport; and two granddaughters, Jessica A. George of Jersey Shore and Meghan E. George of Williamsport.

A funeral service to honor the life of Charlie will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 26 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport, adhering to proper social distancing and masks wearing guidelines. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery with military honors accorded by the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County.

Memorial contributions in Charlie’s name may be made to any Lutheran Church or organization of one’s choosing.

