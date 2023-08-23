Pennsdale, Pa. — Charles D. "Charlie" Gatz, 69, of Pennsdale died Monday, August 21, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born December 31, 1953 in Muncy, he was the son of the late Paul E. and Mary H. (Frey) Gatz.

Charlie was a graduate of Muncy High School. He was a self employed mechanic who enjoyed working on tractors, cars, and machinery at his shop in Pennsdale. Charlie loved tinkering.

He enjoyed going for breakfast with his friends at McDonald’s and a good steak dinner at Hoss’s on Friday evening. He was fond of playing trivia at the local Legion. Charlie was very generous and kind hearted not only to the people around him but also to animals. He especially loved cats. Charlie enjoyed the companionship of his caretakers, Shawn and Nancy.

Surviving are several cousins.

Friends will be received from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 7:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 25 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 695 Cemetery Dr., Hughesville.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made in Charlie’s name to either LAPS, online at www.lapshelter.org or to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

