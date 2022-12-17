Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Charles Clyde Gamble, 76, formerly of Williamsport and a resident of Loyalsock Twp. since 2016, passed away at home on Dec. 13, 2022 while surrounded by family.

Charles was born in Williamsport on Dec. 12, 1946, a son of the late Charles H. and Mildred (English) Gamble.

He was a graduate of the former St. Joseph High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree attending Bloomsburg University, Antioch University, and Pennsylvania College of Technology. He worked at Bethlehem Steel for almost 20 years serving as shop steward and president of the union. After leaving Bethlehem Steel he became a federal mediator for 18 years.

Charles was a long-time member of the YMCA. A member for 65 years, it was a big part of his life. Charles felt it important to be active in the community and went out of his way to help others and give to many charities. He was a long-time member of AA and was a sponsor to many in the community.

He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan; he was a huge fan of both the Eagles and the Phillies.

He is survived by his daughter Kelly Gamble-Maggs (Jason) of Loyalsock Twp.; step children, Dan Smith of Tenn., Joy Smith of Philadelphia; step daughter-in-law, Tammy Smith (Red Lion); grandchildren, Christian Maggs, with whom he lived, L.J. Robinson III, Allison Smith Holmes, Mickayla Smith, Marena Smith; great grandchildren, Nora Holmes; siblings, Patricia Wolpert of Dayton, Ohio, Denice Caswell of Fredericksburg, Virginia; four nieces and two nephews & several great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, a step-son, Jon Smith, preceded him in death.

A celebration of Charles’ life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of his mother Mildred Gamble may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, please visit Charles' memorial page at www.crousefuneralhome.com to share a memory or sign a register.

