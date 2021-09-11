Watsontown -- Charles “Charlie” Schell Mathias, 86, a resident of Watsontown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Born May 16, 1935 in White Deer Twp., Union Co., he was the son of the late Calvin Roy and Margaret Ellen (Prowant) Mathias. He was the husband of Betty Johnson Walters Mathias with whom he celebrated 28 years of marriage this past July 4, 2021. He was formerly married to Twila Stahl Mathias for 26 years until her passing in 1991.

Charlie was a 1953 graduate of Milton High School, where he excelled at baseball. He earned a full scholarship to Penn State to play third base, however he was needed on the family farm. He had been employed by ACF Industries and retired after 42 years of service. He was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church, Elimsport. He enjoyed hunting, especially at his hunting camp in Susquehanna County. Also, he enjoyed antiques and most of all cherished all the time he could spend with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Betty, he is survived by his two daughters: Gaye Jarrett, of Watsontown, and Beth (Douglas) Pfleegor, of Mainsburg, Pa.; one son: C. Scott (LeAnn) Mathias, of Muncy; one step-daughter: Rhonda Walters Rhoades, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; two step-sons: Wayne (Maria) Walters, of Picture Rocks, and Howard C. Walters, of Watsontown; a daughter-in-law: Edwina Walters, of Montgomery; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Gloria (Harold) Biichle, of Williamsport and Maxine Roup, of Danville.

Besides his parents and his first wife, Twila, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Dale and Harry Mathias.

There will be a graveside service held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 13, at Presbyterian Cemetery, McEwensvile with his pastor, Rev. Michael Hill, officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to his church, St. John’s United Methodist Church, 715 Pikes Peak Road, Allenwood, PA 17810.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or send the family condolences please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.



