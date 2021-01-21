Williamsport -- Charles "Charlie" Dawson Smith went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 17, 2021, after a valiant fight against coronavirus. His wife Christine and daughter Stephanie were by his side when he passed at the Williamsport Hospital.

Charlie was well loved by family, friends, and his church family. He was always joking around with people and could talk to anyone. Charlie enjoyed kayaking, spending time with his wife doing various home improvement projects, and being with his special needs daughter, Amanda. He liked watching westerns on TV and putting together model cars.

His wife Christine was the love of his life. They were a couple for ten years and then got married in 2002 at the Historic Warrior Run Church. They celebrated eighteen years of marriage in July 2020. Theirs was a love story for twenty-eight years that their friends admired.

Charlie served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Montoursville.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Christine Smith and daughters Stephanie Litz (Gary), Amanda Smith, and Lindsey Smith. He was preceded in death by his father, William Smith, his mother, and his brother Mark Smith.

As per Charlie’s wishes there will not be a viewing or funeral service. Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville. Charlie will be cremated and his ashes spread, at a later date, at Raystown Lake, which was his favorite vacation spot with his wife.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations, in Charlie’s name, to Bethel United Methodist Church, PO Box 471 Montoursville, PA 17754.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.