Hughesville — Charles Belmont Freezer, 61, of Hughesville died Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Geisinger Muncy.

Born December 5, 1960 in Muncy, he was a son of the late George IV and Barbara (Dershem) Freezer.

Charlie dedicated his life to the family-owned business, Freezer's Auto Parts. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. He was a dedicated Pittsburgh Steelers fan and hosted many football get-togethers with his close friends. Charlie was also a founding member of Ponderosa Pines Hunting Club where he enjoyed many good times with his cabin family.

Surviving is a son, Bradley Freezer of Hughesville; a brother, George (Rhonda) Freezer V of Hughesville; two sisters, Pauline Freezer, and Mary (Tim) Kuntz, both of Hughesville; a nephew, Ethan Kuntz of Hughesville; and a special best friend, Debbie Boatman of Muncy.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St. Hughesville, with Pastor Bryan L. Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 11, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution to the Consolidated Sportsmen of Lycoming County.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

