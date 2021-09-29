Jersey Shore -- Charles A. Welshans, 82, of Jersey Shore and formerly of Clio, Alabama passed away at his home on Friday, September 24, 2021.

He was born on October 6, 1938 in Jersey Shore and was the son of the late Paul V. and Vera M. (Smith) Welshans. He graduated from Jersey Shore Area High School in 1956 and served with the PA Army National Guard in Lock Haven. Charles worked at Hammermill Paper Co. of Lock Haven, then worked for and retired from the railroad with Conrail. After his retirement he drove bus for Marden’s for the Jersey Shore School District and then for Infant Development in Lock Haven. He had attended Phelps Chapel United Methodist Church and was a member of the Avis American Legion. Charles loved being outdoors, was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed riding motorcycles, especially his BMWs. He frequented auctions, yard sales and loved to go junking. He had a cabin in Pine Creek and enjoyed spending time there, even living there for several years.

Charles loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He is survived by one son; Scott C. Welshans (Lin) of Montgomery, two daughters; Kim D. Schreiber (Scott) of Jersey Shore and Michele R. Tice (David) of Jersey Shore, six grandchildren; Tom, Ariel, Corey, Ashleigh, Taylor and Mikayla, four great-grandchildren; Clara, Odin, Aubree and Hayden, half brother; Ronald Robbins (Judy) of Milton, nephew; Kenny Shoemaker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Neil Welshans and his sister Sharon Shoemaker.

There will be a gathering of family and friends 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 12 p.m. with Pastor Larry Siikanen officiating the service. Immediately following the service, friends and family are invited to join in fellowship at Phelps Chapel United Methodist Church, 68 Phelps Chapel Rd, Jersey Shore, where a light meal will be served.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Phelps Chapel, 68 Phelps Chapel Rd., Jersey Shore, PA 17740 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

