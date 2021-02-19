Montoursville -- Charles A. Libby, Sr., 103, of Montoursville died Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Williamsport Home.

Born October 3, 1917 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Thomas and Laura Libby. He and his wife, the former Virginia P. Fullmer, celebrated 48 years of marriage before her death September 22, 1997.

Charles previously worked for the Steelton Railroad, Harrisburg. He later owned and operated a garbage removal service in Montoursville for many years. Charles was a proud veteran of the Unites States Army during World War II and enjoyed talking about his service and serving under General Patton.

He formerly attended the First Christian Church, Montoursville and was a current member of Newberry Church of Christ, Williamsport. Charles was a member of the American Legion Post 617 and the Moose Lodge 145, both of South Williamsport.

An avid hunter, he was a member of the Outsiders Rod & Gun Club. Charles was skilled at re-caning chairs. He loved swimming and going dancing with his wife.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Charles A. II and Marilyn Libby, of Montoursville and Robert A. Libby, of Williamsport; a daughter, Debra A. Lehman, of Williamsport; four grandchildren, Kimberly Dempsey and her husband, Scott, Kurt Libby and his wife, Blythe, Adam Libby and Ben Lehman; and four great grandchildren, Brennen Baier, Tobyn Libby, Jax Libby and Mason Dempsey.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by an infant son, Thomas Libby; two sisters, Dorothy Wilson and Naomi Carnes; and a brother, Robert Libby.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in the Montoursville Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Charles’s name be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or online at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.