Jersey Shore -- Charles A. "Buster" Barlock, 83, of Jersey Shore passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital.

Born June 28, 1938 in Jersey Shore, he was the son to the late Andrew Barlock and the former Charlotte Reed.

Charles honorably served his country in the United States Army Reserves. In his early years, Charles owned a barbershop, and later on became the owner of CA Barlock Sales in Jersey Shore. He was a hard worker and was very dedicated to his work. He loved old cars, Volkswagens and working in the shop, and had a soft spot in his heart for stray animals.

He was a member of the Jersey Mills Baptist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, the former Nancy E. Nichols; a daughter, Charlotte (Ken) Dady of Jersey Shore; and two grandchildren, Gavin and Emma Dady.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 15, 2021 at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore. A time of visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Monday until the time of service at Welker Funeral Home. Pastor Bill Moore will officiate.

He will be laid to rest in the Jersey Shore Honor Guard with full military honors conducted by the Jersey Shore Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions in Charles name be made to the American Stoke Association at stroke.org or the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport 17701.

