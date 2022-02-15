Cogan Station -- Charlene R. Artley, 67, of Cogan Station died Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Born April 28, 1954 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Ruth Meisel Davis.

Charlene was a 1973 graduate of Williamsport High School. She retired from Wundies after more than 20 years of service.

Charlene was a member of St. Michael’s Lutheran Church and the Trout Run Senior Citizens. She enjoyed knitting, fishing, hunting and camping.

Surviving is her husband of 48 years, Thomas G. Artley; children, Robert Artley and Charmaine Artley, both of Williamsport; grandchildren, Jason, Jarett and Kassidee and one great grandchild on the way.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Robin Davis.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations in Charlene’s name may be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport, C/O Susquehanna Health Foundation, 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

