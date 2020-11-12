Unityville -- Chancy A. Robbins, 92, of Unityville passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at The Gardens of Easton.

Chancy was born September 23, 1928 in Unityville and was the son of the late Elmer Willard and Catherine M. (Bacon) Robbins. Chancy married Jean L. Mordan on September 14, 1950 and shared 70 years of marriage.

Chancy served his country honorably in the Army during the Korean war. He was a member of the Lungerville Christian Church. Chancy worked at Anton Waldman of Hughesville for 20 years, as a union carpenter for several years and was the owner of Robbins Mobile Home Park in Unityville. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and building furniture, especially grandfather clocks for his family.

He is survived by his wife: Jean L. (Mordan) Robbins, two sons: Mark E. (Deborah) Robbins of Muncy, Mike G. (Barbara) Robbins of Turbotville, Five grandchildren: Katie M. (Seth) Ulmer of Hughesville, Kristopher M. (Monica) Robbins of Muncy, Kyle G. (Mandi) Robbins of Florida, Andrew Moser of Turbotville, Jeremy (Elise) Moser of Turbotville, seven great-grandchildren: Lyla, Amelia, Kieran, Asher, Kolbin, Lola and Lee.

Chancy was predeceased by six brothers: Arley, Jesse, Cleatus, Orson, Guy, Myron and by four sisters: Sylvia Eichenlaub, Celia Eichenlaub, Vera Babb and by Dorothy Strode.

Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.