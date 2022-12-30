Montgomery, Pa. — Chad C. “Dibz” LaForme, 42, of Montgomery died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born May 31, 1980 in Muncy, he was a son of Wayne LaForme and the late Ann (Bartlow) LaForme.

Chad was a graduate of Montgomery High School. He worked for several local construction companies, most recently Best Quality Builders, Muncy.

He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Philadelphia Phillies. Chad enjoyed going camping and fishing.

Surviving in addition to his father are three siblings, Laura Kitner and her husband Troy, of Watsontown, Wayne “Jake” LaForme Jr. and his partner Christopher Decas, of Montclair, N.J., and Misty LaForme and her fiancé Jesse Torok, of Montgomery; and a niece, Catalin Torok.

Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Chad LaForme as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.