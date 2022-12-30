Montgomery, Pa. — Chad C. “Dibz” LaForme, 42, of Montgomery died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.
Born May 31, 1980 in Muncy, he was a son of Wayne LaForme and the late Ann (Bartlow) LaForme.
Chad was a graduate of Montgomery High School. He worked for several local construction companies, most recently Best Quality Builders, Muncy.
He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Philadelphia Phillies. Chad enjoyed going camping and fishing.
Surviving in addition to his father are three siblings, Laura Kitner and her husband Troy, of Watsontown, Wayne “Jake” LaForme Jr. and his partner Christopher Decas, of Montclair, N.J., and Misty LaForme and her fiancé Jesse Torok, of Montgomery; and a niece, Catalin Torok.
Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
