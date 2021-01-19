Williamsport -- Cecil P. Fisher, 88, of Williamsport went home with the Lord on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

He was a loving husband to Edna L. (Grimes) Fisher for 67 years, father of three, grandfather of five, and great-grandfather of seven.

Cecil served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War and later retired from Albert Elia Construction after many years where he was a union steward.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

