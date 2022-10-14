Trout Run — Cecil L. Anderson, 72, of Trout Run died Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Born September 18, 1950 in Blossburg, he was a son of Cecil C. and Mary (Pachai) Anderson.

Cecil was a graduate of Liberty High School and Williamsport Area Community College.

He was employed for many years as a T.V. repairman for Rissel’s T.V. and later was a self-employed satellite sub-contractor. Cecil enjoyed being at his home and playing pool wherever and whenever.

Surviving are two sisters, Teresa M. McCollum and her husband Mac of Williamsport, and Susan Crawley.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor Cecil’s life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Annunciation Church, 701 West Fourth St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Assumption Catholic Church Cemetery, Cascade Township.

A time of visitation will be held from 6 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 19 at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond St. Williamsport.

