Lock Haven -- Cecelia M. Sheasley, 94, of 983 W. Fourth St., Lock Haven and a former resident of the Eagle Ridge Personal Care Home, passed away March 8, 2021 at Susque View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she resided a short time.

She was born in Yarnell, Pa. on June 4, 1926 to the late Clair and Hazel Chapman Richner.

Cecelia was united in marriage to Clair D. Sheasley on October 3, 1947. He preceded her in death January 22, 2001. She was a graduate of the Howard High School and had been very active with St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, where she was involved with preparing meals, singing in the choir and the general activities of the church. She had worked at the former Sylvania plant in Mill Hall, did private housekeeping in the area and had retired from Woolrich Woolen Mills as a seamstress. In their retirement, both Cecelia and Clair were active with making and selling woodcrafts in the area, and were involved for several years with the local More Than Bread program.

Survivors include two sons; James W. (Sharon) Sheasley of Howard and Randy D. (Lee Ellen) Sheasley of Williamsport, also two grandchildren; Dr. Jessica Sheasley and Michael (Tina) Sheasley, three great grandchildren; Bently, Asher & Anna Marie. Also surviving are siblings, Doyle and "Toots" Richner, Dora Lucas, Herb and Nancy Richner, Sarah and Paul Neff, Donald Richner, Neil and Betty Richner, Ben and Pat Richner. Sharon and David Dreese, brother in-law Grant Boone, and sister in-law Shirley Richner. She was preceded in death by brothers Ralph, Harold, Norman and Walt, and sisters Beryl Lyons, Marilyn Boone and Cora Fryer.

A private funeral service will be at the convenience of the family, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions in Cecelia’s name can be made to St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, 1175 W. Fourth Street, Lock Haven, PA. 17745.

The family would like to thank everyone who assisted in her care at the Eagle Ridge Personal Care Home.

Interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park.