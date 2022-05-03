obit flowers new size.jpg

Williamsport -- CeCelia A. Guerrisky, 99, of Williamsport passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 at Embassy of Loyalsock, Montoursville.

She was born on July 25, 1922 and was the daughter of the late John and Agnes (Stoviak) Guerrisky.

CeCelia is survived by one brother; Frank Guerrisky of Williamsport and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers; Andrew F. Guerrisky and John Guerrisky and sisters; Marie Guerdes, Kathryn Guerrisky and Anna Guerrisky.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.

