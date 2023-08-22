Hughesville, Pa. — Cathy L. Engel, 61, of Hughesville passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born in Williamsport on December 5, 1961 to the late Harold and JoAnne (Dobson) Engel.

Cathy worked as a truck driver. She was very family oriented, even treating her friends like family. Cathy loved to camp and spend time with her grandchildren.

Cathy is survived by a son, Michael (Brittany) Stein of Aspers; a daughter, Jennifer (Joe) Hoffer of East Petersburg; three grandchildren, Ava and Emma Stein, and Axell Hoffer; a sister, Christy (James) DeRemer of Montgomery; and a nephew, Matthew (Amber) Koch of Montgomery.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.

