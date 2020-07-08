Jersey Shore -- Cathy Irene Carr, 61, of Jersey Shore passed away on Friday, July 03, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

She was born in Williamsport on August 26, 1958, a daughter of the late Robert “Corky” and Peggy (Fulkrod) Swartz. She was a 1976 graduate of Jersey Shore High School. She was married to Kenneth E. Carr, who survives, on August 20, 1977.

Cathy was employed as a custodian for the Jersey Shore School District for over 25 years. She loved her job and especially the relationships she developed with her “adopted” kids. They all considered Cathy as “Momma Carr" and reached out to her even after they finished school. Cathy loved life. Her personality was contagious and she always loved to joke around. She was a founding and current secretary member of the Pine Creek 4-Wheelers. She was a former secretary for Region B East Coast 4 Wheel Drive Association, for which she received the “Farmer Brown” award. She was a member of The Raystown 4-Wheel Drive Club. She enjoyed photography, sunsets, nature, fireworks, waterfalls, bird watching, campfires, and riding down all the back roads in the area to watch for wildlife.

Her survivors include her loving husband of 42 years, Kenny and her daughter, Danielle Carr and fiance Paul. If you saw Cathy, you probably saw Danielle also. They had a bond like no other. From blaring music to cracking jokes they were always together. They had a saying, “You’re not only my mother, you’re my best friend.” Cathy and Danielle cherished every day together. She is also survived by her kitty critters, Paisley and Simba.

Cathy’s memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 11 at the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore with Barry Kellerman officiating. Friends and family will be received from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Please dress casually and if you do not have a mask per Gov. Wolf’s orders, one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Cathy’s family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the Clinton County SPCA at 33 Mill Hill Road, Lock Haven, PA 17745.

To leave a condolence for Cathy’s family or share your fondest memory, please visit www.rearickcarpenter.com.