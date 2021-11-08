Mill Hall -- Cathie E. (Fernburg) Rote, 60, of Mill Hall passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021, peacefully at home.

She was born in Lock Haven to the late Harry C. Fernburg and M. Evelyn (Whitesel) Fernburg on December 2, 1960.

Cathie graduated from Bald Eagle-Nittany High School in 1978, then attended Williamsport Area Community College for cosmetology. Cathie spent much of her time caring for others, something that brought her to life. As a beloved in-home personal caregiver, Cathie enjoyed showing her compassion and kindness to seniors. She worked for BrightStar Care in State College in the years leading up to her passing. Her love for crafting, thrifting, and collecting Old World Santas was something she loved dearly, as well as caring for her Great Dane, Frankie.

Cathie is survived by two sisters and their husbands: Nadine (James) Gorham, of Mill Hall, and Sherri (Michael) Kibbe, of Phoenix, Arizona; three children: Jessica (Douglas) Madenford of Howard, Matthew (Amanda) Rote of Flemington, and Carrie Bower (Ryan Reem) of Lock Haven. She was the loving grandmother of three grandchildren: Emily, Estella, and Oscar.

The family will receive visitors from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven, followed by the services at 11 a.m.

