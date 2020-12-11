Beech Creek -- Catherine Moran Shaw, 85, of Beech Creek went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 8, 2020, after a brief illness.

Catherine was born in Fall River, Mass., on June 3, 1935 to William Banks Moran and Gertrude Sharples Moran. She was the widow of Mr. Malcom Shaw of Beech Creek and formerly of Ashland, N.H.

Cathy moved to Boston (Dorchester) with her parents at the age of 5. She was active in various dance classes and voice classes. She would sing and dance at the USO during WWII. Her family moved to Ashland, N.H. when she was 11. She attended Ashland schools and graduated from Ashland High School in 1953. She moved back to the Boston area after High School to work at Jordan Marsh in the cosmetic department. Then, back to the small town. She lived at Fort Campbell Kentucky and Fort Bragg. N.C. where her husband was stationed in the Army Airborne. Then, moving back to Ashland for the 3rd time. She worked at L.W. Packard Woolen Mills for many years and met her husband Malcom there.

In 1975 Catherine was married to Malcom Shaw and in 1986 moved to Beech Creek when Malcom was hired as a supervisor at Woolrich Woolen Mills. Catherine was employed at the Woolrich Store in Woolrich for 31 years, retiring in 2017. Not one to sit still, she worked until recently at the Save-A-Lot Store in Lock Haven and the Clinton County ASPA.

Catherine was a well-known self-taught seamstress both in N.H. and Pa., making many wedding dresses, kids clothes, and alterations. She also was known for her braided rugs and even taught classes at Woolrich for a time. Catherine was very active in her church, Faith Baptist Church in Blanchard. She sang in the choir and was very involved in the Women’s ministries. Catherine also had a love for pets. When moving from N.H., she brought 3 dogs, 2 cats, and 2 goats with her. Shortly after arriving in Beech Creek she acquired 2 horses and has had numerous dogs, and even a stray opossum that she took care of.

Catherine was predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband Mal, and her son James Allen Young and grandson, Eric Shaw. She is survived by children, Philip Young (Ron) of Dallas, Texas, Diane Cobourn (Bob) of Tioga, Paula Shaw McCallister of Greenville S.C., Cynthia Shaw Foster of Rochester, N.H., Steve Shaw (Susann) of Ogunquit , Me., Gregg Shaw (Kristin) of Rochester, N.H., Kris Shaw Miller of Rochester, N.H. Grandchildren Abigail Cobourn Maxwell, Jessica Cobourn Lauck, Jonathan Gray, Lianna Gray Thomas, Melissa Foster Kelly, Cory Foster, Callie Foster, Justin Walker, Finn Norrgrann, Sonja Shaw Naulak, Gordon Shaw, Victoria Shaw, Alexander Shaw, Lacey Miller, Sarah Shaw Infinger. 27 Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by her dear friend Carl “Skip” Irvin, and beloved pets Dieder, Katie, Princess, Sammy, Page and Gray Stuff.

A memorial service will be held at the Faith Baptist Church in Blanchard, Pa. in early 2021. Graveside service will be held at the Green Grove Cemetery in Ashland, N.H. in the spring of 2021.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Faith Baptist Church, 143 Liberty St, Blanchard, PA 16826 or the Clinton County S.P.C.A, 33 Mill Rd, Lock Haven, PA 17745.

