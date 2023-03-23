Muncy, Pa. — Catherine M. Keene, 87, of Muncy died Monday, March 20, 2023 at Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center, Montoursville.

Born June 3, 1935 in Muncy, she was the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Margaret M. (Kilgus) Shook. On August 26, 1954, she married Norman L. Keene, who survives. Together they celebrated 68 years of marriage.

Catherine was a 1953 graduate of Muncy High School. She attended the former Bloomsburg College for one year before receiving her bachelor’s degree from Lycoming College. Catherine went on to earn her Master’s degree from Bucknell University. She worked as a second grade teacher at the Muncy School District for 14 years and then as a credit manager for the former Bon-Ton for 12 years before retiring.

She was a member of St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church, Montgomery. Catherine was also a member of PSEA, PSERS, AARP, and LAPS.

A creator, she enjoyed knitting, plastic canvas crafts, and painting wooden cat, dog, and fish bottle holders. Catherine loved reading mysteries.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a sister-in-law, Gladys Shook, of St. Petersburg, Florida; several nieces and nephews; and many great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, and great-great nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Norman Keene, Jr. and two great nieces.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Muncy Cemetery, 204 E. Penn St., Muncy, with James Girven officiating.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Catharine’s name be made to either LAPS, 630 Wildwood Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or online at www.lapsshelter.org or to Meow House, online at www.meowhousecatrescue.com or to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the Muncy Area Volunteer Fire Company, 35 S. Main St., Muncy, PA 17756.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

