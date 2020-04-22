Jersey Shore -- Catherine L. Gower, 93, formerly of Jersey Shore, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Home.

Born December 20, 1926 in Jersey Shore, she was a sister to the late George Babcock and the former Ruth Eck. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph F. Gower, and a son, Neil B. Gower.

She and her husband were the owners of Gower's First Fork Wood Products. She enjoyed crocheting and gardening, and was a member of the Salladasburg United Methodist Church, and the ladies' auxiliary.

Surviving are two sons, Dean W. (Graziella) Gower of Chambersburg and Dale P. Gower of Muncy; two daughters, Evelyn L. (Ronald) Lewis of Cogan Station and Jean M. (Paul) Chapman of Williamsport; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles (Mary) Eck of Danville; and a sister, Hazel Paulhamus of Linden.

Services and interment will be held at the Salladasburg Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.