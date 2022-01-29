Williamsport -- Catherine “Kitty” Marie O’Connor, 82, formerly Henrietta St and a resident of Rose View Center, passed away there on January 22, 2022.

She was born on October 12, 1939, a daughter to the late Frederick and Catherine (Ade) O’Connor.

She worked at PMI Insurance, First National Bank, and in the payroll department of the former Weldon’s Pajama Factory.

A graveside service will be held at St. Boniface Cemetery on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 1 p.m. with Father Bob Antonelli officiating

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with these services.

