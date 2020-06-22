Hughesville -- Catherine “Katie” Lucille Gordner, 77, of Hughesville passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by family after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Katie was born April 30, 1943 in Hughesville, the daughter of the late Nelson Russell and Florence Mildred (Secules) Van Horn.

Katie was a graduate of the class of 1961 at Hughesville High School. She retired from West Pharmaceutical Services in Williamsport after 37 plus years in their accounting department.

Katie enjoyed reading, TV game shows, NASCAR, puzzles, bingo and most of all traveling. She was one of the founders of The Pennsylvania Ridge Runners Travel Club and enjoyed 40 years of touring the United States and Canada. She visited 49 of the 50 states, not getting to visit Oregon with her traveling friend George “Bud” Brooks. Her favorite places to visit were Hawaii and Branson, Missouri.

Katie was a church member of The Beacon, VFW Auxiliary of Muncy, American Legion Auxiliary of Hughesville, and had held several offices while a member there.

Katie is survived by nieces Roberta (Brian) Fisher of Hughesville, Bonnie (Thomas) Dixon of Towanda, Mary Pursel of Connecticut, Ann Von Klitzing of South Carolina, Joan (Donald) MacCuish of Florida, and Barbara (Robert) Gladu of Florida, nephews Timothy Graden of Connecticut and Jeffrey (Nancy) Van Horn of Florida, numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews, and her faithful kitties, Reese and Angel.

In addition to her parents, Katie was predeceased by a sister Dorothy Graden and two brothers Robert and Carl Van Horn.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24 at McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home 557 East Water St. Hughesville with Rev. Lucy Temple officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville. Friends may call from 10 - 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

