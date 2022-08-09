Allison Park — Catherine Ilene (Sylvis) Sigmund, 88, of Allison Park, Pa. (formerly of Woolrich and Lock Haven) passed away on August 6, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford, Pa. after a brief stay.

Catherine was born November 11, 1933 to the late John and Ruth Probst Sylvis. She graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1951. She went on to earn a degree in Nursing from Clearfield School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse for many years for Dr. Gilbert Nicklas, Rockview State Penitentiary, and retired from Jersey Shore Hospital. She married Richard H. Sigmund on July 14, 1956, and they shared 49 years of marriage before his passing in 2005.

Catherine is survived by her children, Richard A. (Kim) Sigmund of Dewey, Arizona, Kelly J. Dolan of Dover, Delaware, and Maribeth (Steve) Condo of Wexford, Pa. Also surviving is her sister, R. Carol Karluk of Tucson, Arizona, and her grandchildren, Jason A. Sigmund of Sitka, Alaska, Timothy J. (Angela) Dolan of Smyrna, Delaware, Avery C. Condo and Reagan E. Condo of Wexford, Pa. along with two great-grandchildren Amelia and Alex Dolan of Smyrna, Delaware. She is also survived by her companion, Ray Swab, of Allison Park, Pa. and numerous nieces and nephews including her special great nephew, Nick Karanikas of Maryland. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Dr. James J. Dolan III, and special friend, Gary Clark.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, LLC 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home one hour prior to the services. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Catherine's name may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neeley School Road, Wexford, PA 15090, concordialm.org/charitable-giving or Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018, hdsa.org. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all of her nurses at Good Samaritan Hospice who took wonderful care of her and kept her comfortable in her final days.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

