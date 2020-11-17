Williamsport -- Catherine C. “Katie” Weigle, 97, of Williamsport passed away Sunday November 15, 2020 at Manor Care South.

Born February 3, 1923 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late John and Jenny (Royer) Price.

Katie was a graduate of Williamsport High School and worked at Sylvania Photo Flash for 19 years before retiring. She enjoyed reading and socializing with her family.

Surviving are two sons, George Wayne Weigle (Sandy) of Williamsport and Gregory L. Weigle, also of Williamsport; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many loved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, George Henry Weigle; two sons, Richard L. and Gary A. Weigle; a daughter-in-law, Kay F. Weigle and several siblings.

A graveside service to honor the life of Katie will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Katie’s name may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Catherine’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.