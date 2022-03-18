Wyalusing -- Catherine B. Saxer, 90, of Wyalusing passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at her home.

Catherine was born June 4, 1931 in Dushore and is the daughter of the late Lewis and Lucy B. (Sylvic) Kinsley. Catherine married Ransom F. Saxer on July 19, 1948 and celebrated 61 years of marriage.

Catherine often enjoyed her daily long walks, nature, reading, and her word find books. Catherine was “The Best Little Sweetie Mom Ever.”

She is survived by four daughters; Vernie Bradish of Towanda, Carolyn Slingerland of Mansfield, Marian (Richard) Kaufmann of New Albany, and Virginia Lyman of Wyalusing; one son, Fred (Sue) Saxer of Wyalusing, and two sisters.

In addition to her parents and husband, Catherine was preceded in death by four sisters, and two brothers.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In Catherine’s memory, memorial contributions may be sent to St. John's Lutheran Cemetery Flag Fund: c/o Nanette Good, R.R. 1, Box 256 Towanda PA 18848.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

