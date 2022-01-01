Exchange -- Catherine A. Dewald, 91, formerly of Exchange, Montour County, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Born December 15, 1930 in Exchange, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Florence (Umstead) Adams. She was married to Lester J. "Joe" Dewald for 37 years until his death January 18, 1990.

She was a graduate of Turbotville High School and was employed in the garment industry for many years. She was an active member of the ILGWU (International Ladies Garment Workers Union) earlier in her life.

She enjoyed traveling and cherished times spent with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons, Steven L. Dewald and his wife Susie K. of Exchange and Michael D. Dewald and his wife Deb of Turbotville; a daughter, Lisa J. Laidacker and her husband Gary of Hughesville; nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; and three sisters: Doris Rogers of Hughesville, Mary Lou Byers of Exchange, and Ora Winfield of Muncy.

Preceding her in death besides her husband was a grandson, Joshua Wade Biddle in 2008; two brothers: Frank and Dean Adams; and two sisters: Alice Aikey and Rene High.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc., PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 602 South Market Street, Muncy with the Rev. Rick Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Muncy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to the Thyra M. Humphrey Breast Center, 210 JPM Road, Lewisburg PA 17837.

