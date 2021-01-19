Muncy -- Catharine E. Miller, 92, of Muncy passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Muncy Place.

Catharine was born January 4, 1929 in Penn Twp., and was the daughter of the late Charles Valentine and the late Lula Jane (Poust) Long. She married Claude M. Miller on May 8, 1950 and celebrated 69 years of marriage before his passing in 2019.

After graduating from high school. Catharine worked as a secretary for Mellon Manufacturing Co. Later she worked at A&P market of Muncy. She was a member of St. Andrew Evangelical Lutheran Church of Muncy.

Catharine enjoyed crocheting, baking, canning, traveling and camping in the RV with her husband. She loved to chat and on most summer evenings could be found on the patio with friends and neighbors.

She is survived by two daughters: Julie M. (Terry) Roller, Lori S. Miller both of Muncy, a son: Gregory C. (Brenda) Miller of Watsontown, four grandchildren, Gregory C. Miller, Jr., Julie A. Aderhold, Jeffrey C. Aderhold, Seth A. Roller and by five great grandchildren.

Catharine is predeceased by her husband, a daughter, Joanne L. Aderhold 2017, a brother, Charles Long, Jr., and by a sister, Loretta Andrews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20 at Muncy Cemetery, 204 East Penn St., Muncy, with Pastor Christopher L. Raiford officiating. The family respectfully request that all who attend the memorial service have a mask for the safety of themselves and for others.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

