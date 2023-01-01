Hughesville, Pa. — Carter J. Garwood, 6, of Hughesville passed away Christmas Eve on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Carter past away unexpectedly, but not before an honorable hero's walk saving two more young children's lives.

Born September 1, 2016 in Williamsport, he was a son of Tyler (Kendal Mayer) Garwood of Hughesville and Corinna Jones of Williamsport.

Carter was experiencing his first years of school as a kindergartner at Joseph C. Ashkar Elementary School in Hughesville. Carter loved spending time with his family and was a huge fan of Coco Melon. He also enjoyed Watching sports, super heroes, and wrestling.

Surviving in addition to his parents is his sister, Madilynn Garwood of Hughesville; paternal grandparents: Joseph R. (Terra) Garwood of Montoursville; Stacie L. (Garth) Auten of Harrisburg and David (Chrissy) Zimmerman of Williamsport; maternal grandparents: Dean (Mallory "Nana") Jones of Williamsport; paternal great-grandparents: Anthony (Barbara) Garwood of Bristol, Marian Gordner of Lewisburg and Barbara Snauffer of Williamsport; maternal great-grandparents: Mary (Ray) Nogle of Milton.

Carter was preceded in death by a great-grandfather, Hearld Jones, uncle Korey Snauffer and his uncle, Ryan Jones.

Funeral Service will be held 6 p.m. on Friday evening, January 6, 2023, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral, 557 E. Water St. Hughesville, with Pastor Winnie L. Schweikart officiating. Friends may call from 5 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday.

The family will provide the flowers. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carter Garwood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

