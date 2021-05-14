Hughesville -- In the early hours of Monday, May 10, 2021, Carolyn (June) Wertman of Hughesville answered her Lord's call after a short battle with cancer at the age of 86. Carolyn was a spirited and talented woman who, according to family lore, may have lassoed a hunter’s trophy bear and hauled it to shore from a river in Alaska.

While no one doubts the potential for truth in this tale, the actual facts remain ambiguous. Carolyn’s talent with a lasso may be in question, but no one would question her exceptional talent behind the easel, sewing machine, or stove. Carolyn Wertman was a gifted seamstress, sewing almost all of her daughter Leslie’s clothing and creating custom drapery in her homes. Carolyn also produced portrait after portrait of family members and friends using chalk pastels. She was an excellent cook, and once traded lessons in English with a neighbor in Hawaii who reciprocated with Asian recipes.

After winning the Fairbanks Alaska Winter Carnival Princess title in 1955, Carolyn worked as a switchboard operator in Anchorage, where she met and married Robert Wertman in 1957. The family moved often to accommodate Robert’s job with the United States government, including homes in Washington D.C.; Honolulu, Hawaii; and Metairie in Jefferson Parish, New Orleans, La. As the couple raised their children, Carolyn used her talents to create a beautiful home, and served as the local carpool mom, loading the entire football or baseball team into the station wagon for practices or games. She volunteered in the campaign offices during political elections and spent her time sewing, reading or drawing portraits. An accomplished quilt artist, she participated in a quilting group in Williamsport, and also was a beloved member of the United Methodist Church at Muncy.

Her enduring patience was balanced with a clever wit, a fierce independence and an indomitable sense of fun. On one occasion her daughter woke to discover Carolyn missing, finding she had escaped for a midnight sledding adventure with the neighbor next door after all the children had gone to bed.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her brother Joe Warren, and her parents William Lincoln Warren and Mildred Alice Daly. She is survived by her husband Robert L. Wertman; sons Stanley S. Wertman (wife Jean), Steven C. Wertman; and daughter Leslie C. Berger (husband William).

Carolyn was a loving nana to 6 grandchildren, treating them to the occasional trip upstairs for "nana-stash," money to spend on special purchases. While the truth of the bear-lassoing tale might remain unverified, Carolyn’s incredible talent, indefatigable spirit and limitless capacity for love was confirmed by all those who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society. No services will be conducted at this time.

