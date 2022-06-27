Lock Haven — Carolyn M. Welsh, 97, of Lock Haven and formerly of Woolrich, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at Haven Place, Lock Haven.

Born September 28, 1924 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Merlin L. and Ruth Allen Motter.

She was a 1942 graduate of Lock Haven High School.

During her senior year of high school, she began working at the Army Office located at Piper Aircraft. After the war ended, she continued working at Piper as an Executive Secretary, retiring after 43 years.

Carolyn was married to Harold V. Welsh who preceded her in death in 2006.

She was a member of the Woolrich United Methodist Church as well as the Clinton County Historical Society.

Carolyn loved reading and was most always seen with a book in her hand.

When living in Woolrich, she enjoyed feeding the birds and other critters. She also liked taking rides on the mountain with her family.

Surviving is her daughter, Jeane M. Welsh of McElhattan; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and her “grand-cats” whom she loved.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Allen and Bruce Motter.

Private inurnment will take place at Dunnstown Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com

