Williamsport, Pa. — Carol Diggan of Williamsport died at UPMC on May 11, 2023 after a brief illness.

Born in Fort Worth Texas on March 20, 1943, Carol was the daughter of Storress West and Dorothy Sones Peters.

Carol was a graduate of Williamsport Area Highschool and a proud graduate of The Dale Carnegie Course, returning to work as a Graduate Assistant for four subsequent years.

Carol loved to dance and socialize — she was a member of Moose Lodge 171 of Milton and the American Legion, Post 268, of Muncy.

Carol had a charismatic personality and treasured the friends she made during a lifelong career in retail sales, most notably at Musselman Jewelers and J. C. Penney.

Carol is survived by her son, Charles (Denise) Diggan, sister, Yvonne Taramelli, and grandchildren, Marilyn Summers, Paul Summer, Mark Masters, Sean and Patricia Diggan, and numerous nieces and nephews. Carol was predeceased by her parents, her daughter, Debi Summers, and her brother, Larry West.

In lieu of a funeral, friends can honor Carol by making a contribution in her memory to the American Kidney Fund.

Carol was cremated and will be interred at Webster Cemetery, Hughesville, at the convenience of her family.

