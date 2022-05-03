Williamsport -- Carolyn-Kay (Miller) Lundy, 83, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport. Surviving is her loving husband of 63 years, Frank B. Lundy, II.

Born June 30, 1938 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late George J. and Katharine S. (Stewart) Miller.

Carolyn-Kay was a Williamsport High School graduate. She attended the University of Michigan and Lycoming College where she received her bachelor’s degree in French Literature and later received her master’s degree in Public Administration from Marywood University.

She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and a member and past president of the Junior League of Williamsport, Williamsport Home board of directors, and the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra. She served on the board of the Lycoming County Children’s Development Center, was a trustee emeritus for Lycoming College and was a Girl Scout Brownie leader.

Carolyn-Kay was an avid golfer and was a member of the Williamsport Country Club, Eagles Mere Country Club and West Bay Club. She played Bridge and Mahjong with life-long friends at their homes, the Country Club and the Women’s Club, of which she was also a member. She loved to travel, needlepoint, and enjoyed skiing. Most of all Carolyn-Kay was a loving mother and homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children Frank B. Lundy, III of Williamsport and Anne L. Paisley (William) of West Chester; four grandchildren, Katharine Paisley, Dr. Megan Lundy (Richard Marlin), Alastair Paisley and Andrew Paisley; a brother Robert Stewart Miller of Florida; and several nieces.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sister Barbara-Anne Pray.

A funeral service to honor the life of Carolyn-Kay will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 5 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 142 Market St, Williamsport with the Rev. Brian D. Vasey officiating. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave. Williamsport.

The family will provide the flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn-Kay’s name to the Carolyn-Kay Lundy Endowed Scholarship, Lycoming College Advancement Office, One College Place, Williamsport, PA 17701-5192, the Williamsport Home, 1900 Ravine Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701, the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, 220 W 4th St., Williamsport, PA 17701, or the Lycoming County Children’s Development Center, 1157 Market St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

