Williamsport -- Carolyn Frey, 90, passed on December 6, 2021 at Williamsport North Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Carolyn was born in Bellefonte on July 23, 1931, a daughter to Harry & Mabel (Barner) Gunsallus.

Her husband, Milo R. Frey passed on June 19, 1972.

She is survived by five step-grandchildren and a step-nephew.

In addition to her parents and husband, sister, Mary (Gunsallus) Marcelonis preceded her in death.

She spent 47 years working in the food industry. She will be remembered for her generosity, keen sense of humor, and her love of animals. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with her many pets’ “friends” over the years.

She was a member of Christ Church of Williamsport.

A funeral service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with the handling of these services.

Memorial gifts in Carolyn’s name may be sent to the SPCA.

To sign a register book or share a memory, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Frey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



