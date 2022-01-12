Montoursville -- Carolyn A. Wilson, 76, of Montoursville died Thursday, January 6, 2022 at her home.

Born March 2, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Donald R. and Naomi Caroline (Kilgus) Green.

Carolyn was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her friends eating out and camping at Little Mexico Campground. She also enjoyed collecting Cherished Teddies, going to garage sales and flea markets, playing Bingo, and holiday decorating.

Surviving is a daughter, Wendy L. (Richard Stugart) Wilson of Cogan Station; a son, Ronald L. (Lana Chilson) Wilson of Hughesville; a brother, Gary (Linda) Green of Hughesville; three grandchildren, Codi N. Wilson, Katie L. Kutz, and Kylee A. Vargo; a great-grandson, Mason Krish; and her beloved dog, Bryn.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Ronald L. Wilson, Sr.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



