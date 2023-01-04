Muncy, Pa. — Carolle L. Bender, 88, formerly of Muncy, died Monday, January 2, 2023 at Milton Health and Rehab.

Born August 20, 1934 in St. Paul, Minnesota, she was a daughter of the late Myers and Vivian (Pitcher) Piercy. She and her husband, Richard D. Bender, celebrated 25 years of marriage before his death.

Carolle graduated high school in Minnesota. She previously worked as an aide at Bradford County Manor, and later as a housekeeper at the former Treadway Inn, Owego, N.Y.

She was an excellent cook and baker. Carolle enjoyed time she spent with her friends at Park Place, Muncy, both socializing and during Bible studies. Most of all she loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are six children, Deborah (Richard) Heintzelman, of Middleburg, Mark (Lynn) Hawk, of Trout Run, Starr Blend, of N.Y., Donna Westbrook, of Pa., Michelle (Jerry) Robey, of Maryland, and Joy (Scott) Beers, of N.C.; three sisters, Ardith Cocchiarella, of Minnesota, Bette Weaver, of Ohio, and Donna Stoke, of Minnesota; 15 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son-in-law, Robert Blend; four grandchildren, Jessica and Jeremy Marshall, Nikka Westbrook and Anthony Beers; and three brothers-in-law.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, January 6, 2023 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at noon with Virginia Barger officiating.

Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

