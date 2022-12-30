Cogan Station, Pa. — Caroline M. Welch, 89, of Cogan Station passed away unexpectedly at UPMC Susquehanna on Dec. 17, 2022.

Caroline was born in Williamsport on May 31, 1933, a daughter of David K. and Nettie Rebecca (Carty) Shaffer.

She was a homemaker and took great pleasure in taking care of her family.

Her husband of 70 years, Lester R. Welch, died Sept. 2, 2021.

Surviving are her children and their families; Becky Jordan (Glen) of Mercerburg, Robert M. Welch (Sue) of Williamsport, Carol Beck (Don) of Cogan Station; 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by five children; Lester “Rick” Welch Jr., Scott D. Welch, Kelly P. Welch, Katherine Hamilton, and Cheri J. Welch.

The family will hold a private family service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American SIDS Institute, 528 Raven Way, Naples, Florida 34110 or online at https://www.sids.org/ways-to-help/donate.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with final arrangements.

