Williamsport, Pa. — Caroline J. Fessler, 92, of Williamsport passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 surrounded by family at Hillside Assisted Living Center. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, W. Craig Fessler on November 23, 2015.

Born February 2, 1931 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Felecitti) Bruno.

Caroline was a 1948 graduate of Williamsport High School and earned her LPN degree from W.A.C.C. She worked at Divine Providence Hospital for 12 years as an LPN. Caroline attended St. Joseph the Worker Parish, the former Ascension Church, and recently Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

She was active at the Lincoln Senior Center, playing cards, bingo, attending picnics, and creating lasting friendships. Her family was a key part of her life, she enjoyed visitors and loved attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events.

Surviving are five children, John A. Fessler (Connie) of Charlotte, North Carolina, William C. Fessler III of Williamsport, Jeanne Fila (Alan) of Williamsport, Michael Fessler (Marilouise) of Montoursville, and Charles L. Fessler (Lynne) of Ardara, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Lee Fessler (Amy), Bill Fessler (Amy), Michelle Grimes (Will), Chuck Fessler (Hannah), Erin Rayburn, Nathan Fessler, and Jordan Fessler (Jesse); five great-grandchildren, Collin and MacKenzie Dincher, Emily Mankey (Tyler), Olivia Fessler, and Gabriel Fessler; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her six siblings, Anthony, Thomas, and Joseph Bruno, Lucy Pennino, Jean Michaels, and Julia Jones.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 29 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 800 Mulberry Street, Montoursville. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 8 - 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday at Church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hillside Senior Living Center for the care and compassion they provided to Caroline during her stay.

