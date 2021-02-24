Laporte -- Caroline (Carol) D’Ottavio, born February 5, 1940 Brooklyn New York, went home to our heavenly father February 8, 2021. Carol was a resident at The Highland Care Center in Laporte, Pa.

Carol is predeceased by her father William D’Ottavio, mother Lena (Trapane) D’Ottavio, and brother Robert D’Ottavio, Sr.

Surviving is one sister Marie D’Ottavio-Higbie of Buffalo, New York, along with her six children: Shana Higbie-Grandstaff, Christopher Higbie, Melissa Yochman, David Yochman, Patrick Yochman, and Lena Yochman.

Surviving on her brother’s side are Robert (Brenda) D’Ottavio, Jr., of South Williamsport, and Annmarie D’Ottavio and Mary D’Ottavio, of Sonestown; two nieces by marriage, Candace O’Connor of Sonestown and Christine (Craig) Eberlin of Sonestown.

Carol had numerous great nieces and nephews.

When Carol began her stay at The Highlands, she helped the Housekeeping staff by cleaning tables for meals. Carol loved to sing (A bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck). She loved music, dancing, and bingo. One of Carol’s favorite things was Sunday visits after church where she enjoyed two of her favorite snacks: pizza and Pepsi. Carol was a dog lover. She had Lucky when she first moved to Pennsylvania and later in life, her beloved Prince.

Graveside Service will be at the convenience of her family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.