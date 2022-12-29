Williamsport, Pa. — Caroline A. (Novinger) Hamilton, 70, of Williamsport passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 surrounded by her family at UPMC Williamsport.

She was born in Williamsport on February 13, 1952 to the late Carl L. and Mary E. (Brown) Novinger. She was a Williamsport Area high school graduate, class of 1972. She married John “Pete” Hamilton on September 22, 1972. They celebrated 27 wonderful years together until his passing on April 12, 2000.

Caroline was a member of Faith Wesley Church as a child. In her adulthood, she became a member of Salvation Army Church, where she was a member of the women’s ministries. Caroline was a homemaker. She loved to take care of her husband, family, and friends. Caroline enjoyed many activities such as doing her daily devotions, playing bingo, and coloring in her adult coloring books. She had a special place in her heart for horses and her stuffed animals Leo and Lila.

Caroline is survived by a daughter, Catherine Regina (Martyn) Hamilton of Williamsport; a son, Peter Allen (Tami) Hamilton of South Williamsport; two grandchildren, Adayla and Bianca Hamilton; three brothers, Carl N. Novinger of New Freedom; John W. (Jackie) Novinger of Huntersville; and Roy D. (Sandy) Brown of Perkasie; two sisters, Marjorie E. Bertin of Williamsport; and Mary H. Novinger of Lima, New York; nine nieces, Amy, Heidi, Angel, Jessica, Sylvia, Agnes, Amanda, Amelia and Patty; eight nephews, Shane, Cody, Carl, Jacob, Michael, Christian, Adam and John; and many great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, John, Caroline is preceded in death by a son, John Leslie Hamilton; a brother, Nelson E. Brown; and four sisters, Marguerite L. Gramling, Naomi R. Novinger, Mary H. Brown and Betty J. Novinger.

A public viewing will be held from 2 - 4 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2022 at Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th Street, Williamsport.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.

